Australian Space Agency funds development of Australian GNSS receiver

Image: Gilmour Space

The Australian Space Agency has funded the development of an Australian aerospace grade GNSS receiver for use in rockets, satellites, and aircraft under its Moon to Mars Supply Chain Capability Improvement Grants scheme.

Queensland-based Gilmour Space Technologies, in collaboration with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), will co-develop the GNSS receiver using an Australian supply chain, and qualify it for use across a wide range of position, navigation and timing applications for civil, commercial and defence customers.

Kody Cook, head of software, electrical, GNC & avionics at Gilmour Space said, “With the future becoming less certain, we’re thankful that Australia is investing into the sovereign development of exactly these types of fundamental capabilities. If we could use more Australian-made avionics in our launch vehicles and spacecraft, we would.”

Professor Andrew Dempster, director of the Australian centre for space engineering research at UNSW said, “I’ve followed Gilmour Space from the beginning, and it’s a fantastic development for us to work with them on this exciting project.”

The GNSS receiver will be based on proven technology from UNSW, benefiting from Gilmour’s advanced space manufacturing expertise and commercialisation efforts.