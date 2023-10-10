Australian robotics and manufacturing hub levels data field

ARM Hub, a leading robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and design-for-manufacture industry hub, announced yesterday that it will launch Data and AI as-a-Service offering in 2024.



The Australian-based company will supply a scalable and secure data and AI infrastructure that is fully deployed in the cloud and can easily be used with minimal cost of ownership or maintenance expense.

With the rapid evolution of Generative AI, manufacturers and supply chain companies are seeking support to become expert users of data and AI technologies.

Speaking at the international ADIPEC 2023 Manufacturing and Industrialisation Strategic Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE ARM Hub CEO and Founder, Dr Cori Stewart, said a long-standing problem for its members has been the integration of diverse data sources into a singular platform to fully utilise the potential of data.

“We believe that the optimal way to address data issues for SMEs is to provide data and AI-as-a-Service. By integrating diverse data sources into a single platform, companies can gain data-driven insights to optimise key business functions. Organisations able to implement effective chatbots to search company data, for example, will transition to become zero-waste-knowledge leaders in their field,” Dr Stewart continued.

ARM Hub’s Data and AI-as-a-Service will offer tailored AI tools such as chatbots, synthetic data generation and a range of bespoke applications.

The service-based model will host state-of-the-art infrastructure that is fully deployed in the cloud and will ensure data privacy and support companies to use data and AI responsibly.

Dr Stewart said the AI-as-a-Service model makes advanced data analytics and AI more accessible to organisations of all sizes.

“ARM Hub is all about bringing robotic and AI solutions to businesses to drive productivity, enhance competitiveness, and increase profitability,” he said.

“Companies can now tap into the power of their data to drive better business decisions without the cost and complexity of building an in-house data and AI platform.”