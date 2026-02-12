An Australian-led space plant experiment is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow, highlighting Australia’s growing capabilities in space and advanced manufacturing.

The project, led by the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) and funded by the iLAuNCH Trailblazer program, will send two compact greenhouse payloads into orbit to study plant growth in microgravity using advanced imaging and artificial intelligence.

Project lead Associate Professor Cheryl McCarthy said the experiment will use cameras to continuously monitor plant growth, capturing daily imagery to detect stress before it becomes visible to the human eye. Two chambers will be flown: one supporting healthy growth, the other designed to induce stress. Researchers will compare growth patterns in real time.

“In this project, we are sending two small greenhouses to the International Space Station which contain plants, and we are going to use cameras to monitor their growth,” Associate Professor McCarthy said.

The mission follows months of extensive ground testing, safety reviews, and practice runs using the same components to be flown. At the launch site, the team will finalise the experiment by sterilising the chambers, loading seeds and growth media, sealing the payload, and handing it over for integration.

“Everything needs to meet very stringent safety requirements before it can fly,” Associate Professor McCarthy explained.

Understanding plant growth in space is critical for long-duration missions, where plants may provide food, materials, and medical products. The experiment also has terrestrial applications, particularly in remote or automated agriculture, using AI-driven monitoring to reduce the need for constant human oversight.

The project is supported by international partners, including Axiom Space (USA), which provides spaceflight and payload expertise, and Yuri Gravity (Germany), which assisted with design, electronics manufacturing, and launch logistics. Australian agricultural business Medicinal Harvest contributed to ground-based trials.

The iLAuNCH Trailblazer program, part of the Australian Government’s Trailblazer Universities initiative, is led by UniSQ in collaboration with the Australian National University and the University of South Australia. It focuses on building Australia’s enduring space capability, commercialising projects, and developing future industry skills.

With launch imminent, the mission represents a significant step forward in Australia’s ability to design, test, and deliver complex payloads to space while developing technologies with practical benefits on Earth.