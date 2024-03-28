Australian manufacturing “well-placed” to lead the world

Image: ipopba/stock.adobe.com

With the COVD-19 pandemic behind us, Australian manufacturers are embracing change and pushing the boundaries.

That’s the view of Industry Capability Newtork National Office Chief Executive Officer, Warren Janson, who says that Australia’s manufacturing sector is well-placed to lead the world in technological innovation and global competitiveness.

“The pandemic led to a lot of manufacturers retooling or realigning their business models to cater to the need.

“That agile approach was remarkable and proved that the Australian manufacturing sector was able to reconfigure quite quickly and pivot from being in one industry to something different.”

The pandemic also led to some international supply chains coming to a halt, a situation Warren is keen not to repear.

“The country learned it lesson and many local manufacturers have shifted their focus to bring production back to our shores,” Warren said.

“This not only mitigates the risk of supply chain interruptions, but is a shift towards sovereign manufacturing capabilities and provides a much-needed boost to the Australian economy.”

The Federal Government has recently focused on boosting Australia’s manufacturing capabilities.

Last year’s Federal Budget included a $1.5 billion investment in a Modern Manufacturing Strategy, aimed at creating jobs to strengthen the post-COVID economy.

The initiative supports projects covering six National Manufacturing Priorities:

Resources technology and critical minerals processing

Food and beverage

Medical products

Recycling and clean energy

Defence

Space

Meanwhile, in November last year, the House Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Resources tabled its report Sovereign, smart, sustainable: Driving advanced manufacturing in Australia.

In tabling the report, committee chair Rob Mitchell MP said manufacturing has been in decline in this country since the sixties.

“Now is the time to turn that around and set Australia on a course to becoming globally competitive in advanced manufacturing.”

“The notion that Australian-made products cannot compete with foreign alternatives is now outdated. With advanced manufacturing processes and techniques, particularly Industry 4.0 technologies, Australian manufacturing can be globally competitive.”

ICN has been supporting local business and driving economic growth in Australia and New Zealand for more than 30 years.

This experience gives the networks’ supply chain experts a strong understanding of, and vision for, the manufacturing sector.

“Advanced manufacturing can help Australian businesses to innovate, differentiate and compete on a global scale, creating new markets and opportunities for growth,” Warren said.

“It can also contribute to the development of new industries and the growth of existing ones, particularly in high-growth sectors such as renewables, medical science and defence.”

