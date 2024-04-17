Australian Manufacturing Week officially open now!

Image: Prime Creative Media/Georgia Willey

Doors have opened today for Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW), one of Australia’s premier manufacturing industry events.

The executive director for Investment NSW, Maroun El Khoury officially opened Australian Manufacturing Week today at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on behalf of the Hon. Courtney Houssos, minister for domestic manufacturing and government procurement.

El Khoury emphasised the NSW Government’s commitment to the critical manufacturing industry, he said, “The NSW Government, through Investment NSW, is signalling it’s commitment to the manufacturing industry, an industry critical to the economic prosperity of our entire nation.”

During the official opening El Khoury recognised the role of manufacturing in jobs across Australian supply chains, he said, “We want to build more things here in NSW, and give our people access to higher paying jobs and opportunities that comes with a focus on domestic manufacturing.”

With over 271 exhibitors at AMW this year, El Khoury said, “It is fantastic to see so many NSW leading manufacturing represented.”

As the NSW Government is a major sponsor for the AMW event, a video recording from NSW Premier Chris Minns was broadcasted during the offical opening ceremony.

“I want to extended my best regards to everyone attending Australian Manufacturing Week, this state is home to more than 28,000 manufacturing businesses and it employs close to 300,000 people, it also generates more that $135 billion of output each year,” said Minns

Minns stated the NSW Government has a long way to go, however is committed to supporting industries and unions in the development of Australian manufacturing.

“If we work together, we are convinced manufacturing has got a bright future in New South Wales,” said Minns.

As part of the event, AMW is showcasing advancements, innovations and technologies in manufacturing across various sectors.

The three-day event brings together industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and experts to exhibit and discuss innovations, share knowledge and network with industry leaders.

AMW features a wide range of exhibitors, including machinery manufacturers, technology providers, raw material suppliers and a range of service offerings.

The expo also has a range of informative conferences scheduled across the week, including topics covering sovereign capability for Australian manufactures, Australian SME commercialisation and growth opportunities, skills and workforce development and lots more.

In addition, workshops and demonstration are scheduled, offering an interactive and practical understanding of new technologies and process.

AMW is showcasing seven product zones:

Austech Machine tools zone

Additive Manufacturing Zone

Australian Manufacturing Pavilion

Manufacturing Solutions Zone

Robotics and Automation Zone

Weld and Air solutions Zone

Plastics Technology Zone

The opening hours for AMW are below:

Wednesday 17 April 2024 10am – 7pm

Thursday 18 April 2024 10am – 7pm

Friday 19 April 2024 10am – 4pm

For those attending the expo you can use the AMW floor plan to guide your visit.

Admission at Australian Manufacturing Week is free to trade personnel. It is a condition of entry that all visitors are registered. Students or children under the age of 15 will need to be accompanied by an adult.