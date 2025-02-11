Australian Manufacturing Week 2025

Image: AMW

Registration is now open for the biggest precision engineering manufacturing show ever held in Australia.

AMW2025 is being held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) in Melbourne, from Tuesday 6 May, through to Friday 9 May 2025. Organised and run by the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), AMW2025 will host over 400 organisations taking stands to showcase the latest manufacturing technologies, processes, and support services.

The event, which will occupy 80% of the MCEC, will cover every aspect of manufacturing technology, from the largest machine tools to the smallest precision cutting tools. It will also include state-of-the-art support systems, software and accessories, and the myriad services essential to any manufacturing operation.

One of the many highlights of AMW shows is the Future Solutions Speaker Program, which begins on the first day of AMW2025. The various sessions have been hand-picked to cater to the industry’s varied needs to tackle challenges and stay abreast of the latest trends.

“Come and hear from the best specialists in each field,” said CEO of AMTIL, Lorraine Maxwell.

“Our Future Solutions sessions will cover many aspects of manufacturing in Australia, as well as services surrounding and supporting our industry. We are all set for a great week.”

AMW2025 will offer a wider spectrum of technologies vital to the modern manufacturing business than has ever been brought under one roof at an Australian exhibition before. To help visitors to the show navigate such a diverse line-up of exhibits, AMW2025 will feature dedicated areas covering a range of specialised aspects of the modern manufacturing landscape:

Additive Manufacturing Zone

Australian Manufacturer’s Pavilion

Machine Tools

Manufacturing Solutions

Robotics & Automation

Weld & Air Solutions

This is the ONE event showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and equipment in the advanced manufacturing sector. Explore new opportunities, meet, and network with industry leaders and technology experts, all under ONE roof at ONE show.

With so much on show at such a large event, the challenge for AMW visitors is taking in everything available. Fortunately, assistance is at hand; AMW’s organisers have teamed up with event management software experts Map Your Show to develop online tools to help you plan your visit. There will also be an AMW App to aid you in navigating the site. More details can be found on the AMW2025 website, so you can map your movements at AMW right now

“I think it’s safe to say that every aspect of manufacturing today will be on display at AMW 2025,” added Kim Banks, Exhibition Director at AMTIL.

“There will be something for everyone involved in manufacturing. Just ensure you set aside enough time to see it all.” Be sure to visit Australian Manufacturing Week in Melbourne from 6 – 9 May 2025. This show is going to be massive!

Attendance is free and registration is required. Learn more and register today at www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au.