Australian Manufacturing Week 2023 reverberations

Australian Manufacturing Week 2023 (AMW2023) grew into a tremendous success, truly a celebration of the manufacturing talents here in Australia.

AMW2023 is done and dusted. And what a show it was. It’s been four long years since the last Melbourne Austech show, due to COVID restrictions and lockdowns.

Now fully owned and operated by AMTIL, AMW is Australia’s largest manufacturing solutions event, bringing far more sectors of Australian manufacturing under the same roof.

Seven distinct zones represented different areas of the manufacturing world including the original Austech Machine Tools Zone, Additive Manufacturing, Robotics & Automation, Australian Manufacturing, Manufacturing Solutions, Plastics Technology and Weld & Air Technology.

AMW2023 just about took over all the halls of the MCEC, and filled them to the brim with the very latest technology in manufacturing, filling 10,900 sqm of show floor space.

In fact, 348 companies joined the show, and Exhibitors attended from here and around the planet. People from 46 countries came to the show!

All up, 773 individual brands were promoted by the Exhibitors in the Map Your Show digital directory. Around 1535 people downloaded the AMW Mobile App, and all the feedback we’ve had, proves it was very helpful throughout the show. And a total of 19,236 My Show Planner profiles were created by visitors.

In preparation for the show, 17kms of electrical cable was laid, 1,500 light fittings were installed, and we had 1,018 hours of security employed.

Well over $80m in manufacturing technology was spread out on the floor and demonstrated over the four very full days. For the show, in fact almost 11,000 sqm of floorspace was sold in record time. We had over 500 students from various schools visit the show in organised groups, and we recycled over 12 tonnes of metal during the show.

AMW2023 visitors

Total: 15914

Australia: 15,530

Other: 384

Day by Day

Day 1: 2757

Day 2: 4439

Day 3: 5953

Day 4: 2765

It really was a spectacular celebration of what Australian manufacturing and all associated industries can do here on shore, here in Australia.

The feedback from those who took part has been humbling and heartfelt. AMTIL has extended thanks to everyone for attending the event and already have special plans for a big Sydney show coming up in April for AMW2024.

Events and networking

The success of the Future Solutions Speaker sessions took all by surprise. Such a successful reaction. Each of the days had a special theme, and the program was filled with great special focus speakers, MC-ed to perfection by Warrick Merry. The immediate reaction was a full deck of filled seats and standing room only.

Day One’s theme was Additive Manufacturing, proudly sponsored by AMHub, celebrate the various innovations and constant developments that are sweeping this particular segment of the manufacturing industry in Australia.

AMTIL followed up with a wonderfully raucous networking event down along the Yarra at the Munich Brahaus, supported by AMTIL, open for the Exhibitors to unwind.

Day Two promoted and recognised the various achievements of women in the manufacturing sector in Australia. There were panels from Commonwealth Bank, Geelong Manufacturing Council, William Buck and SEMMA. Later in the day, a special networking event, sponsored by the Queensland Government, was a huge success.

The Third day was a celebration of Australian Manufacturing, proudly sponsored by Autodesk.

The presentations from Autodesk Australia, Bosch Australia, Adobe, Rigby Cooke, ANCA and the Victorian Government. An even more special networking event was rallied up for the VIPs at the end of the day’s proceedings, sponsored by the Moreton Bay Regional Council.

The final day’s presentations focussed in on Innovation and research occurring here with the view of the future of manufacturing.

Sessions with Monash Smart Manufacturing Hub, Geelong Manufacturing Council, Breakthrough Victoria and the ANFF were tremendous opportunities for those present to learn about the long strides happening right now in preparation for the next 30 years of manufacturing in Australia.

Australian Manufacturing Week returns next year in Sydney, 17-19 April 2024 at Darling Harbour. To learn more visit australianmanufacturingweek.com.au/amw-sydney-2024/.