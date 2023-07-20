Australian Manufacturing Week 2023 reverberations

Australian Manufacturing Week 2023 (AMW2023) grew into a tremendous success, truly a celebration of the manufacturing talents here in Australia.

AMW2023 is done and dusted. And what a show it was. It’s been four long years since the last Melbourne Austech show, due to COVID restrictions and lockdowns.

Now fully owned and operated by AMTIL, AMW is Australia’s largest manufacturing solutions event, bringing far more sectors of Australian manufacturing under the same roof.

Seven distinct zones represented different areas of the manufacturing world including the original Austech Machine Tools Zone, Additive Manufacturing, Robotics & Automation, Australian Manufacturing, Manufacturing Solutions, Plastics Technology and Weld & Air Technology.

AMW2023 just about took over all the halls of the MCEC, and filled them to the brim with the very latest technology in manufacturing, filling 10,900 sqm of show floor space.

In fact, 348 companies joined the show, and Exhibitors attended from here and around the planet. People from 46 countries came to the show!

All up, 773 individual brands were promoted by the Exhibitors in the Map Your Show digital directory. Around 1535 people downloaded the AMW Mobile App, and all the feedback we’ve had proves it was very helpful throughout the show. And a total of 19,236 My Show Planner profiles were created by visitors.

In preparation for the show, 17kms of electrical cable was laid, 1,500 light fittings were installed, and we had 1,018 hours of security employed.

Well over $80m in manufacturing technology was spread out on the floor and demonstrated over the four very full days.]

For the show, in fact almost 11,000 sqm of floorspace was sold in record time. We had over 500 students from various schools visit the show in organised groups, and we recycled over 12 tonnes of metal during the show.

AMW2023 visitors

Total: 15914

Australia: 15,530

Other: 384

Day by Day

Day 1: 2757

Day 2: 4439

Day 3: 5953

Day 4: 2765

It really was a spectacular celebration of what Australian manufacturing and all associated industries can do here on shore, here in Australia.

The feedback from those who took part has been humbling and heartfelt. AMTIL has extended thanks to everyone for attending the event and already have special plans for a big Sydney show coming up in April for AMW2024.

Events and networking

The success of the Future Solutions Speaker sessions took all by surprise. Such a successful reaction. Each of the days had a special theme, and the program was filled with great special focus speakers, MC-ed to perfection by Warrick Merry. The immediate reaction was a full deck of filled seats and standing room only.

Day One’s theme was Additive Manufacturing, proudly sponsored by AMHub, celebrate the various innovations and constant developments that are sweeping this particular segment of the manufacturing industry in Australia.

AMTIL followed up with a wonderfully raucous networking event down along the Yarra at the Munich Brahaus, supported by AMTIL, open for the Exhibitors to unwind.

Day Two promoted and recognised the various achievements of women in the manufacturing sector in Australia. There were panels from Commonwealth Bank, Geelong Manufacturing Council, William Buck and SEMMA. Later in the day, a special networking event, sponsored by the Queensland Government, was a huge success.

The Third day was a celebration of Australian Manufacturing, proudly sponsored by Autodesk.

The presentations from Autodesk Australia, Bosch Australia, Adobe, Rigby Cooke, ANCA and the Victorian Government.

An even more special networking event was rallied up for the VIPs at the end of the day’s proceedings, sponsored by the Moreton Bay Regional Council.

The final day’s presentations focussed in on Innovation and research occurring here with the view of the future of manufacturing.

Sessions with Monash Smart Manufacturing Hub, Geelong Manufacturing Council, Breakthrough Victoria and the ANFF were tremendous opportunities for those present to learn about the long strides happening right now in preparation for the next 30 years of manufacturing in Australia.

Australian Manufacturing Week returns next year in Sydney, 17-19 April 2024 at Darling Harbour.

Capral’s eye-catching stand

As part of its Australian Manufacturing Week display Capral commissioned Western Australian Artists Carol Stevens and Albert De Boer from Artforms WA to produce a sensational aluminium globe. The globe is made from a selection of Capral aluminium profiles and plate.

Atlas Copco displays a range of compressors

During the event, Atlas Copco showcased its latest products and technologies.

GA VSDs screw compressor

The GA VSD, the most energy-efficient compressor on the market with energy savings up to 60 per cent compared to fixed-speed models. The GA VSDs offers optimal performance, reliability and connectivity to support your sustainability and productivity goals.

NGM+ nitrogen generator

The nitrogen generator, the NGM, provides continuous supply of dry, high- quality nitrogen with a stable purity. The generator is an excellent solution for on-site nitrogen generation.

GA screw compressor

The GA screw compressor delivers outstanding performance, high productivity and low cost of ownership. It offers optimal performance and flexibility while reducing energy costs.

GA VSD screw compressor

The GA VSD+ screw compressor is an excellent solution for reducing energy consumption by an average of 50 per cent while ensuring uptimes even in harsh operating conditions.

SF oil-free compressor

The SF compressor delivers pure oil-free air with supreme energy efficiency in a small package, resulting in a small footprint.

OSC oil-water separator

The OSC series of oil-water separators provides an unmatched solution for condensate treatment. Its multi-stage process achieves superior filtration precision, meeting or exceeding local regulations for discharge into the environment. With zero-hassle maintenance requirements, these units offer a reliable and sustainable choice for compressor operators.

Bringing women into manufacturing

During Australian Manufacturing Week the South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) hosted a panel on Women in Manufacturing: Courage, Leadership and finding our North Star during the day two of the event.

The Manufacturers’ Monthly team sat in on SEMMA’s presentation with Honi Walker CEO of SEMMA, apprentice Emma Mokalei and EWIT CEO Hacia Atherton all speaking.

Walker started by explaining there are ample opportunities for different cohorts to enter the workforce.

“Kids who don’t want to go to University, migrants or women re- entering the workforce are all looking for secure, safe and sustainably progressive work. We need to attract more people and we are a part of a wider campaign doing that,” she said.

Emma Mokalei is an electrical apprentice at SEMMA member, Essity in Springvale. Mokalei recently won the apprentice of the year award and is close to finishing the first year of her apprenticeship with Essity.

Essity is a leading personal care and hygiene company that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells essential everyday consumer products across the Feminine, Incontinence and Baby Care, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene product categories.

Mokalei spoke of growing up in New Zealand in and around rugby, meaning the prospect of entering a workforce with a larger male contingent was not intimidating to her.

“I found myself at an apprentice introduction school in Warragul where I got introduced to welding, plumbing, carpentry and electrical work and I fell in love with electrical work,” she said.

“After bouncing around a number of jobs I found myself at Essity completing my electrical apprenticeship.

“Working at Essity I see 800 pads go through a minute and for me it was quite ironic seeing men opening up these packets to check the quality of our product. These men have feminine hygiene products in their pockets, they will pull out their phones and pads are falling out, I love it,” Mokalei chuckled.

“It is amazing, I love it, the work is not dirty – the work is not dumb and the people I work with are some of the brightest people I have ever met,” she said.

Mokalei is a shining example of women joining industry and falling in love with it, she felt incredibly welcomed and the men at Essity treated her with the same respect and expectations they would a man.

“From the moment I walked in I was not treated any differently and it was invaluable for my learning, I cannot have asked for a better environment,” she said.

Hacia Atherton is an impressive member of the manufacturing sector and is the founder of empowered women in trades.

She explained her unconscious bias that saw her completing almost all roles in the family business except working on the factory floor.

“It took a lot of courage for me to put down the Excel spreadsheets, lace up my pink steel cap boots, and put on the Hi-Viz and to go into the factory for the first time and I was scared. Even though I’d grown up in this company, I knew a lot of the people in the factory, I was doubting myself,” Atherton said.

“Manufacturing is a welcoming environment, and this is something we are not very good at probably promoting and talking to people outside of the industry.

“It’s not just women that lead that culture. It’s the men, the amazing men in there. And when I started my experience in the factory, I was taken under the wing of some very fantastic tradesmen. I fell in love with welding, and the tradesman that I was working under spent time to teach me, was patient in teaching me, would point out my mistakes, and he was an amazing teacher,” Atherton said.

The SEMMA presentation was a glowing example of women in Victoria working in manufacturing and how it can benefit both themselves and the businesses they work for.