Australian manufacturer Hysata receives COP28 Presidency Award in Dubai

Australian electrolyser company Hysata has been recognised with a top accolade at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates this week, receiving an Energy Transition Changemaker award along with 38 companies from around the world.

Hysata is the only Australian company to be recognised in the Energy Transition Changemaker awards, an initiative delivered by the COP28 Presidency to recognise the private sector’s role in delivering innovative and scalable decarbonisation projects.

Hysata was recognised in the low carbon hydrogen category for its project with Queensland power generator Stanwell, which involves the commercial demonstration of a 5MW electrolyser unit to be trialled at the Future Energy Innovation and Training Hub (FEITH) in Rockhampton, Queensland.

Hysata CEO Paul Barrett accepted the award on behalf of Hysata and joined a panel discussion at the Energy Transition Changemaker Showcase event held this week.

“Extremely humbled to accept an Energy Transition Changemaker award for low carbon hydrogen initiatives from the COP28 UAE Presidency on behalf of our team at Hysata – and project partners Stanwell and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA),” he said.

“A proud moment to represent Hysata, Australia and the Wollongong region on a world stage – and be recognised for the transformational value potential of Hysata’s electrolyser system efficiency resulting in intrinsically low system OPEX and CAPEX and an unprecedented ability to hyperscale manufacturing.

“Our technology is uniquely placed to accelerate deep decarbonisation of the hard to abate sectors – a mission that really motivates us at Hysata.

“As we approach 2030 emissions targets, time is our enemy. We need to raise ambition across public and private sector, and follow this ambition with execution to unlock green hydrogen’s full potential,” Barrett said.

The Energy Transition Changemakers awards received more than 1,000 applications from across the world. Projects were considered that have overcome challenges through game-changing innovative solutions or approaches that have the potential to be replicated and scaled elsewhere.

A full list of the COP28 Changemakers can be found here.