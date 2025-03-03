Australian Made welcomes support for manufacturing exports

Image: AMCL

The Australian Made Campaign Ltd (AMCL) has welcomed the Federal Government commitment that will see AMCL receive a $5M injection over three years to promote and protect the famous Australian Made, Australian Grown (AMAG) logo in key export markets.

“An investment in the Australia Made logo is an investment promoting Australia’s world-class products. Make it here, ship it everywhere – backing Australian Made helps back Aussie businesses and Aussie jobs,” said minister for Industry and Science, The Hon. Ed Husic said.

There are around 4,500 businesses with products licensed to carry the AMAG logo across a wide range of goods. These AMCL licensees represent approximately 40,000 jobs and generate a combined annual revenue of $8.1 billion.

“This is fantastic support for Australian manufacturers and exporters,” said Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro.

“It’s important that we value our manufacturing sector and provide an environment that encourages and assists manufacturers to innovate and build on their success while providing pathways to new markets.

“The end result being a healthy manufacturing sector, job creation and better access to markets.”

Lazzaro emphasises that much work has been done in extending the reach and effectiveness of the Australian Made logo.

“With the Government’s support, AMCL will be able to further strengthen Australia’s reputation for high-quality, clean, green products in overseas markets,” he said.

“The Australian Made logo has been connecting genuine Aussie brands with buyers here and overseas for nearly 40 years, so it makes real sense to enhance its effectiveness for the benefit of all Aussie manufacturers.”

The logo is central to ‘Brand Australia’ both at home and abroad and encapsulates many of the wonderful attributes Australia is famous for.

In export markets, the logo makes the ‘Australian connection’ instantly and clearly, providing recognisable third-party accreditation and delivering confidence to consumers.

The AMAG logo is already a registered trademark in the USA, China, South Korea, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates – with more regions underway.