Australian-made NSM launcher fires first missile

Image: KONGSBERG Defence Australia

KONGSBERG has announced that its first Australian manufactured Naval Strike Missile launcher has successfully completed a Blast Test Vehicle (BTV) firing in Port Wakefield, South Australia.



This activity has been performed as part of deliveries under Project SEA 1300 Phase 1 – Navy Guided Weapons.

This BTV firing was the final element of the ‘First of Type’ testing of an Australian-built NSM launcher, assembled from Australian manufactured components in KONGSBERG’s new production and maintenance facility in Mawson Lakes, South Australia.

The BTV, which comprises a NSM Booster Rocket Motor and a dummy missile, is used to test the full launcher functionality in a live firing event.

The launcher canister has been produced by Aerobond Defence, an Adelaide based advanced composite and sheet metal manufacturing company, whilst the frame and rail were manufactured by Marand Precision Engineering in Melbourne.

Complex precision machined components for the launcher were manufactured by Australian Precision Technologies (APT) in Melbourne and QPE Advanced Machining in Adelaide.

The BTV firing was performed at the Commonwealth Joint Proofing Experimental Unit (JPEU) at Port Wakefield, in South Australia. The successful test event is a major milestone in the qualification of an Australian supply chain for NSM launchers.

Kongsberg Defence Australia’s Managing Director, John Fry said: ‘This successful BTV firing from an Australian-made launcher is a key milestone in the delivery

of the NSM capability to the Royal Australian Navy.

It now allows Kongsberg Defence Australia to commence full-rate production of Australian-made NSM launchers for the NSM program.

As a GWEO Strategic Partner, KONGSBERG is committed to working with Australian small and medium enterprises to create genuine sovereign capability.

I would like to thank our key supply chain partners, Aerobond, Marand, APT and QPE for diligently working to an aggressive schedule to achieve this significant milestone.

In addition to this, our appreciation goes to the personnel from JPEU and the GWEO Group for their support and assistance to this successful test event.’