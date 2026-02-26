The first Australian-made AS9 Huntsman Self-Propelled Howitzers have rolled off the production line at Hanwha Defence Australia’s Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) in Geelong, marking a milestone for local defence manufacturing.

Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) confirmed that three vehicles – manufactured in Victoria – have now debuted, joining the initial Batch 1 vehicles announced in February last year, which comprised two AS9s and one AS10 built in South Korea. The latest rollout signals the return of high-technology armoured vehicle manufacturing to the Geelong region.

The vehicles will now undergo further testing and training activities as the capability prepares to enter service. HDA is working alongside soldiers from the Australian Army in the H-ACE training wing to prepare operators and maintainers.

“Seeing the first Australian made AS9s come off the production line and drive their first laps around our test track is a milestone that we’re all very proud of,” said HDA and UK/Europe CEO Mr Ben Hudson. “This program will see a game changing capability introduced to the Australian Army underpinned by a strategic partner in Hanwha Defence Australia. With the K9 User Community now 11 nations strong, the AS9 variant pushes the boundaries of the platform.”

Over the past 12 months, the Batch 1 vehicles have been used for driver and maintainer training, alongside additional testing and verification activities, including firing trials. The programme is designed to ensure operators are fully familiar with the vehicles, with newly manufactured units progressively added to the training fleet as they become available.

The AS9 and AS10 Huntsman variants incorporate lessons learned from the global fleet of more than 2,400 K9s and K10s, currently the most widely operated self-propelled howitzers worldwide. The AS9 Huntsman features a proven 52-calibre 155mm gun system already in service with multiple nations, including members of the NATO alliance.

The accompanying AS10 Huntsman Armoured Ammunition Resupply Vehicle is designed to be highly protected and manoeuvrable. It features a unique loading system intended to reduce soldiers’ exposure to enemy fire while also supporting the long-term health and fitness of personnel operating the vehicle.

The programme draws on an extensive Australian supply chain, with companies including AME, Aurizn, Axalta, Bisalloy Steel, CBG Systems, Defcon, DVR, Elphinstone, Eylex, HIFraser, Kongsberg Defence Australia, Maser, MMCLD, Redline Engineering, Rojone, Safran Electronics and Defence Australasia, Stahl Metal, TEi, Thales Australia and Thomas Warburton working alongside Hanwha’s international partners.

Hanwha said the LAND 8116 programme has also served as a pilot for technology transfer between South Korea and Australia.

“The technology transfer on the LAND 8116 program between South Korea and Australia has been a pilot program in many ways, demonstrating the deepening relationship between the two nations,” Mr Hudson said.

“This experience provides the foundation to succeed on our other Defence vehicle programs.

“Celebrating this milestone with our government, Defence, supply chain partners and our own exceptional team in our purpose-built facility is an honour,” he concluded.

The first Australian-made AS10 is scheduled to come off the H-ACE production line later this year.