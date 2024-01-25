Australian Made announces partnership with Blind Manufacturers’ Association of Australia

Image: Australian Made

Australian Made Campaign (AMCL) announced its partnership with the Blind Manufacturers’ Association of Australia (BMAA), welcoming them as its newest Industry Partner.



Representing the interests of manufacturers and retailers in the window furnishings industry, BMAA serves as the collective industry voice advocating for the interests of its members at both national and state levels. The association’s membership encompasses a broad spectrum of companies, from small family-operated businesses to substantial national corporations.

Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro said the partnership was a win for local manufacturers. “We are thrilled to partner with the Blind Manufacturers Association of Australia to support Australia’s blinds, awnings, and shutters manufacturing industry. Our Aussie makers produce products made to some of the highest quality and safety standards in the world. At the same time, buying local helps to create jobs and stimulates economic activity to support the broader community.”

Lazzaro said, “Whether you’re purchasing curtains, outdoor blinds, shutters or indoor blinds, asking for the Australian Made option helps to invest in thousands of Australians at all stages of the supply chain. From the local makers to retailers, the flow-on effects from your purchases can be huge.”

According to IBIS World, Australia’s window coverings manufacturing industry contributes an estimated $842 million a year to the local economy and employs close to 3,000 people.

BMAA chairman Gilbert Da Silva said, “BMAA is dedicated to promoting and fortifying our industry. Our partnership with Australian Made is a significant stride toward showcasing the top-quality Australian-made window coverings and shading systems that our industry provides to the market.

“This strategic partnership not only strengthens our advocacy for locally made products but also underscores our unwavering dedication to the growth of Australian manufacturing. BMAA will proudly display the Australian Made partner logo, symbolising our shared commitment to fostering a robust and thriving manufacturing industry in Australia.”