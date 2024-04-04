Australian Innovation goes global

Image: Capral

Innovation and quality have powered Australian manufacturer Ozroll from Dry Creek in South Australia to markets across Europe.

With an office in Germany and customers in Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Austria, France, and Spain, Ozroll’s story highlights Australian manufacturing competence and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Established in 1999, the Ozroll Group has become the Australian market leader in aluminium louvres, plantation shutters, outdoor blinds, and roller shutter manufacture. Further to this, Ozroll offers an exclusive array of 12V drive systems and produces high-quality paints, renders, and textures.

The company’s roots remain firmly planted in Australian soil, with a 14,500-square-metre production facility in Dry Creek and a new 6,000-square-metre Queensland facility. From its inception, Ozroll has been on an upward trajectory, marked by strategic investments in advanced machinery, such as German roll formers, and a strong presence in international trade shows like the R+T in Stuttgart.

A massive post-millennium surge saw Ozroll triple its staff and expand its national footprint. This growth was not just in numbers but also in reputation, as the company became renowned for its quality and rapid production. “We make high-quality parts quickly, and with aluminium louvres, we’ll do pretty much any colour under the sun,” said general manager Jack McDonald.

“Our cyclone rating is huge – we make certain types of panels that can stand up to 250-kilometre winds,” McDonald said, emphasising the robustness of their products.

Ozroll produces up to 300 roller shutters in a single shift and runs two shifts daily; with its three state-of-the-art roll-forming machines, its commitment to quality is unwavering.

The company’s innovative spirit is best exemplified by the Ozroll Drive System, a 12-volt battery control unit that revolutionised automation in the roller shutter industry. The L10 motor, a part of this system, was a game-changer, leading to Ozroll’s international expansion and establishing a permanent office in Frankfurt, Germany.

Adopting Capral’s low-carbon aluminium LocAl marks a new chapter in Ozroll’s commitment to sustainability. “Aluminium is highly recyclable and versatile. We’ve just started purchasing Capral’s new green aluminium LocAl. With such huge reductions in carbon emissions, LocAl is the perfect option for us,” McDonald shares, highlighting the company’s environmental stewardship.

Capral Aluminium, a key partner in Ozroll’s journey, has been instrumental in supporting and facilitating Ozroll’s growth.

“Working with Capral feels like a partnership, which we appreciate,” CEO Chris Parkinson said. T

his partnership has been fortified over 15 years, with Capral providing invaluable support in areas including product design and development and stock holding.

The partnership has allowed Ozroll to maintain its competitive edge in the market. “Capral adds a lot of value. Anything they can do to the aluminium before it gets here saves us time,” Parkinson explains. The collaboration extends to product development, where Ozroll product development manager Brian Zwar praises Capral’s versatility in the extrusion process, which enables Ozroll to produce aesthetically pleasing, functional, and well-engineered products.

Ozroll’s success story is not just about innovation and growth; it’s also about creating employment opportunities and representing Australian industry on the global stage. With a highly skilled workforce of over 200 employees, Ozroll underlines the potential of Australian manufacturing. “Producing beneficial products and employing local people is very satisfying,” Zwar reflects.

Ozroll’s journey from a local manufacturer to an international player is a narrative of ambition, innovation, and unwavering commitment to quality. With the adoption of Capral’s LocAl green aluminium and a partnership that strengthens its operational capabilities, Ozroll is not just riding the wave of success; it is creating it.

As the company continues to expand its reach and influence, it showcases the Australian industry’s potential to innovate, grow, and compete globally.

It’s a narrative that continues to unfold, promising new chapters of growth and success in the shade industry under the heat of the Australian sun and beyond.

To learn more about Ozroll’s story in the Crafted with Capral series, follow the QR code below.