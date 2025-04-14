Australian industry achieves $5 billion milestone in F-35 program

Image: LACW Kate Czerny/Department of Defence

Defence has welcomed a milestone in the global F-35 program with Australian industry reaching more than $5 billion in contract value.

This achievement underscores Australia’s growing role in sustaining one of the world’s most advanced defence capabilities.

More than 75 Australian companies have contributed to this success through advanced manufacturing, supply chain solutions and sustainment services.

These contributions have been instrumental in the development of cutting-edge technologies and the establishment of a highly skilled workforce, further strengthening Australia’s defence capabilities.

The contracts secured by Australian businesses cover a wide range or critical capabilities, including the supply of components for the F-35 sophisticated avionics and propulsion systems, as well as providing ongoing maintenance and upgrades.

This involvement not only enhances the operational capability of the Royal Australian Air Force, but also presents opportunities for local companies to expand their footprint in a global defence supply chain.