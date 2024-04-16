Australian Hydrogen Council signs MoC with JETHRO

Image: Australian Hydrogen Council. Fiona Simon (Australian Hydrogen Council) and Takayuki Watanabe (JETRO)

The Australian Hydrogen Council has signed a new agreement with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to collaborate on advancing hydrogen priorities and strengthen trade ties between Australia and Japan.

The new Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) was signed in Adelaide at the Australian Japan Business Cooperation Committee (AJBCC) conference on Transitioning Australia-Japan Energy Partnership on Friday.

The Australian Hydrogen Council (AHC) state the strategic partnership signifies the importance of the Australia-Japan Special Strategic Partnership, highlighting both organisations’ dedication to exploring hydrogen as a pivotal element of a low-carbon future.

Takayuki Watanabe, managing director Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island at JETRO said, “We believe that hydrogen will play an important role in maintaining and improving bilateral relations, and this MoC will lead to more knowledge sharing between our two counties.

Dr Fiona Simon, chief executive officer, the Australian Hydrogen Council said, “The AHC has been closely monitoring the developments of the hydrogen industry in Japan and is proud to strengthen Australia’s progress by formalising these industry partnerships.”

The MoC is set to catalyse cooperation through various channels, including but not limited to:

Participation in joint committees, working groups, and industry events.

Collaboration on the delivery of co-branded webinars and events specifically designed for SMEs, startups, and scaleups.

Exchange of valuable insights through reports, educational materials, and sharing of lessons learned.

Sharing information relevant to government policies, regulations, and funding opportunities within the hydrogen sector.

Facilitating introductions to pertinent organisations and industries when necessary.

AHC announced by joining forces, the organisations aim to leverage their resources and expertise to accelerate the development and adoption of hydrogen energy and its derivatives.

Watanabe said, “JETRO, which promotes open innovation, would like to work on collaboration between Australian universities and start-ups and Japanese companies in the hydrogen sector as well, and we are confident that the MoC with AHC will help to accelerate these efforts.”

Simon said, “With Japan as a top trading partner for Australia, the Australian Hydrogen Council intends to champion collaboration between the two nations to accelerate both hydrogen industries through strong bilateral ties and cooperation.”