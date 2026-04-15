On 9 April, Lockheed Martin Australia, the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Group and the Australian Army conducted a successful live-fire demonstration of an Australian-manufactured Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System at the Woomera Test Range in South Australia.

The live fire demonstrated the ongoing development of Australia’s domestic GWEO manufacturing capability and was supported by the 14th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery of the Australian Army’s 10th Brigade.

The launch marked the first ever firing of an Australian-manufactured GMLRS from an Australian High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. The GMLRS is a precision-guided munition and the primary weapon for the Australian Army’s HIMARS launch vehicles, with a range exceeding 70 km.

Jeremy King, chief executive of Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand, said:

“This is an outstanding achievement. We have worked closely with Defence to make ready the Port Wakefield facility and produce the first GMLRS outside the United States—all within two years. This speed to capability aligns with the Government’s GWEO objectives and is a testament to the outstanding collaborative work of the Australian team and our U.S. colleagues.”

The final assembly and delivery of the missiles were undertaken by Australian engineers trained at Lockheed Martin’s US production facilities before returning home to establish the Port Wakefield production line, demonstrating allied cooperation and technology transfer.

The delivery of the first tranche of Australian-manufactured GMLRS, together with the live-fire demonstration, completed the final milestone in the Guided Weapons Production Capability Risk Reduction Activity contract. This milestone was achieved through collaboration between Lockheed Martin, the United States Government, the Australian Government, Defence and local industry partners.

Gaylia Campbell, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Tactical Missiles, said:

“Lockheed Martin is proud to be at the forefront of bringing advanced manufacturing technology to Australia and we look forward to working closely with the Australian Government, Defence and industry partners to continue building a domestic guided weapons manufacturing industry.”

Establishing GMLRS production in Australia supports the Australian Government’s GWEO objectives to build sovereign capability, strengthen supply chains and increase Australian Defence Force munitions stockpiles.

Beyond Australia, the new capability increases global MLRS family supply chain resilience, shortens lead times and expands capacity for allied users worldwide.

As production ramps up, the Port Wakefield facility will expand Australian industry participation and Lockheed Martin’s commitment to growing the domestic defence industrial base.

The Woomera live-fire achieved all test objectives and captured performance data to support validation ahead of a US certification flight test in 2027.