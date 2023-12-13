Australian Government supports businesses to adopt AI

A new program to support Australian businesses to adopt and integrate artificial intelligence safely into their work practices has been launched by the minister for industry and science, Ed Husic.

The Australian Government’s Artificial Intelligence Adopt Program will provide $17 million to establish up to five AI Adopt centres across Australia.

The Government is seeking applications from Australian businesses, industry partners and research institutions with the capability to deliver training and upskilling packages to businesses.

Husic said, “Harnessing the power of AI will enhance productivity helping to crack one of the biggest challenges facing Australia.”

“This network of centres will give businesses clear and direct advice on how to integrate AI into their work systems.”

“AI has enormous potential to support Australian businesses to gain a competitive edge in global markets.”

Each centre will target business in one of the key priority areas of the National Reconstruction Fund creating a network of industry specific centres designed to:

Showcase the innovative capabilities that AI can unlock.

Provide guidance on how to adopt AI responsibly and efficiently.

Provide specialist training to help develop specific skills to effectively manage AI.

Training will be offered without charge to eligible businesses.

The centres will complement the National Artificial Intelligence Centre and participate in the Responsible AI Network.

The Artificial Intelligence Adopt Program builds on the work the Australian Government is already undertaking to help ensure the safe and responsible use of AI across the Australian economy.

Applications for the Artificial Intelligence Adopt Program are open until 29 January 2024.