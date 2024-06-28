Australian Government pledges to revolutionise energy efficiency in manufacturing

Image: vadimborkin/stock.adobe.com

Almost $2 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will support ten businesses to undertake feasibility studies to deploy new energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives.

It will help Brown Family Wine Group’s vineyard electrify their operations, Gippsland abattoir O’Connor Beef deploy new technology that captures biogas during wastewater processing, and Real Pet Food Co, one of Australia’s largest pet food manufacturers better manage heat from manufacturing processes and reuse it.

These projects will help hard to abate businesses across manufacturing, wine, meat, and water, while making every watt count.

Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister said this funding demonstrates how ARENA is partnering with Australian industry to reduce emissions and costs.

“Businesses across Australia know that investing in energy performance unlocks productivity and energy savings. With these grants the Albanese Government is making sure that businesses from Victorian wineries to Western Sydney pet food factories can unlock energy and emissions savings,” McAllister said.

“With ARENA’s expertise, these grants will not only help businesses scope and pioneer clean energy innovation but demonstrate the technology to help Australian industries decarbonise and become more competitive.

“In its first ten years ARENA invested over $1.9 billion in grant funding that unlocked total investment of almost $8.81 billion in Australia’s renewable energy industry. In the recent Budget, the Albanese Government will inject a further $1.9 billion so ARENA can help more innovative Australian businesses with clean energy projects.”

The projects supported include: