Australian Fashion Council and brands rally to save Silver Fleece knitting mill

The Australian Fashion Council and Sunset Lover are leading an investment initiative to save an iconic Australian-owned knitting mill, Silver Fleece, and preserve the cherished craft of Australian wool knitting.

Established in 1951, Silver Fleece is renowned for its Australian craftsmanship and employs 20 skilled staff and technicians, primarily women, including younger employees dedicated to preserving the artisan craft.

Sunset Lover founders Melanie and Dean Flintoft are set to spearhead the revitalisation of the 73-year-old mill, a premier platform for locally producing highly sought-after Australian-made products.

CEO of the Australian Fashion Council, Jaana Quaintance-James, said that investing in Silver Fleece showcases the excellence and resilience of Australian craftsmanship, supports the female workforce, upholds the legacy of the Australian wool and textile industry, and helps reduce environmental impact.

The mill is currently operating at 50 per cent capacity, but with rising demand for Australian-manufactured and sustainable products, there are substantial opportunities for expansion.

Potential clients include Qantas, South Australian Police, and thousands of Australian schools and not-for-profit sporting clubs.

“The mill’s Japanese knitting machines and established contracts, including producing jumpers for the Australian cricket team and school wear for more than 75 schools, highlight its significant potential,” said Flintoft.

“There is immense potential to revitalise this mill, and we are seeking investors who value local manufacturing to raise $1 million by COB Tuesday, July 30. This investment will safeguard jobs, protect Australian craftsmanship, and have a long-term positive impact on the wool industry,” said Flintoft.

The Adelaide-based mill entered administration last month, and a general meeting on June 26 resolved to wind up the company.

Liquidators Daniel Lopresti and Simon Richard Miller have been appointed, and $1m needs to be raised by Tuesday, July 30, to prevent liquidation and secure the future of this iconic business.