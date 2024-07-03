Australian factory workers must prepare for industry 4.0, says new article

Image: Flinders University

Future high-tech factory workers will rely on training and support from Industry 4.0 technology to manage workflow and remote troubleshooting, Flinders University experts say.

The technologies factory workers, such as shipbuilders, will soon rely on include augmented reality head-mounted display modules (AR-HMD) according to a new article published in Ergonomics.

The article titled “Forming a view: a human factors case study of augmented reality collaboration in assembly” said AR-HMD technologies could improve productivity.

This is because of the technologies’ capability to reduce and correct errors in advanced manufacturing and assembly by improving software, tracking, and other features.

Senior researcher in Human Factors at Flinders University and first author Dr Valerie O’Keeffe said the Australian Navy Hunter Class Frigate Program provides an opportunity to start implementing Industry 4.0 technology.

“Despite Industry 4.0 technology adoption being promoted to stimulate manufacturing flexibility and competitiveness, Australia has been slow to adopt it,” said O’Keeffe.

“The Australian Navy Hunter Class Frigate Program provides an opportunity for accelerating technology adoption to improve productivity and workforce skills in a traditional, complex, and vital industry.

“Augmented reality head-mounted displays provide digital information directly to the user and can be used to guide completion of work tasks.”

To understand shipbuilders’ user experience and workload, the research case study focused on the AR-HMD Hololens 2 in a simulated manufacturing workflow.

This involved multiple tasks (electrical assembly, inspection, and quality assurance) with a collaborative robot fitted with a visual inspection camera.

The study took place at the Osborne Naval Shipyard with the support of industry partner BAE Systems Maritime Australia.

O’Keeffe said the study highlights AR-HMD as a potential vehicle for integrating advanced technologies, improving functionality while minimising end-user burden.

“This is valuable for fast-tracking learning and building skill levels in a workforce experiencing skilled labour shortages,” said O’Keeffe.

“Interface design, tracking, gesturing, and device durability were most likely to limit AR-HMD adoption and require improvement to ensure efficient uptake in operations.

“However, our findings suggest encouraging levels of technology acceptance and motivation in the workforce, with potential to promote learning and productivity.”

The study was part of the program of research conducted under the Innovative Manufacturing Collaborative Research Centre (IMCRC) funded project “Accelerating the Uptake and Diffusion of Innovative Manufacturing Technologies in Australian Shipbuilding and Supply Chain: The Human Factors.”