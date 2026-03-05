In a major boost for advanced onshore manufacturing, Australian vaccine manufacturer, CSL Seqirus, has been awarded a contract to support the influenza pandemic preparedness plans of the Canadian government’s Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Under the terms of the contract, CSL Seqirus has committed to rapidly manufacture and deliver 15 million doses of cell-based adjuvanted pandemic influenza vaccine from its new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility in Tullamarine, Melbourne to help protect Canadians if an influenza pandemic is declared in the future by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the event of an influenza pandemic, the digitally-enabled Tullamarine facility and its associated network have the capability to rapidly produce over 150 million vaccines in the first wave of manufacturing to help protect Australia and other nations.

CSL Seqirus has a long-term partnership with the Australian Government and is a pandemic preparedness partner to more than 30 governments around the world. The company has also manufactured vaccines for five pandemics in Australia.

This is the first international contract secured by the new facility for the manufacturing of pandemic vaccines. This new site also adds significant capacity to CSL Seqirus’ global pandemic response network, capable of meeting the high demand from our existing and prospective government partners.

The Tullamarine site supports a supply chain worth $300M annually to the Australian economy and employs hundreds of highly skilled experts who work year-round manufacturing seasonal and pandemic flu vaccines for the world, and antivenoms for venomous creatures native to Australia.

Jonah Smith, Vice President, Manufacturing and Site Head, CSL Seqirus Tullamarine Manufacturing Facility, says: “As Commonwealth nations, we have a long-standing friendship, so we’re thrilled that vaccines manufactured in Australia will help protect Canadians in the event of an influenza pandemic. Our year-round seasonal vaccine production is a critical part of the strong foundation needed to ensure we can rapidly provide pandemic vaccines.”

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, Canada says: “This renewed contract with CSL Seqirus strengthens Canada’s ability to respond quickly to a potential future flu pandemic. By securing access to 15 million doses of flu vaccine if a pandemic is declared by the WHO, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting health and being prepared and ready to act in the face of emerging public health threats.”

Under a previous contract with Canada, CSL Seqirus was contracted to provide an egg-based influenza vaccine in the event of a pandemic.

Cell-based manufacturing provides a proven technology platform for pandemic influenza vaccines. These benefits include scalability, reduced reliance on large volumes of critical materials, and the ability to rapidly produce vaccines using state-of-the-art technology.

The introduction of this technology into Canada’s pandemic preparedness plans will further bolster the country’s already-robust provision which ensures whole-population flu pandemic vaccine coverage if needed.[1]

Gillian Stafford, CSL Seqirus Head Commercial Operations, Canada, says: “A flu pandemic is an ever-present threat. If one strikes, our robust, rapid response capabilities will ensure Canada has access to vaccines to help protect their population. We’re honoured to continue working with Canada, a leading country in pandemic preparedness, toward our shared goal of protecting public health.”

Dr Gregg Sylvester, Chief Health Officer for CSL Seqirus adds: “In recent years, outbreaks of avian influenza in animals have highlighted the ongoing importance of pandemic preparedness. With this contract, we will continue playing a leading role in pandemic preparedness and deliver innovative pandemic solutions to governments around the world.”