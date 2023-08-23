Australian crane company heading to the U.S

Australian crane manufacturer Franna has announced an expansion into the United States with its range of pick and carry cranes.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Franna’s global growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional quality, performance, and safety to customers worldwide.

The introduction of the AT24 US model is a testament to Franna’s dedication to innovation and meeting the specific needs of customers in the United States. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the AT24 US combines the proven reliability and versatility of Franna’s pick and carry cranes with advanced safety features tailored to the American market.

The AT24 US model boasts a powerful lifting capacity of 24 tons, making it suitable for a wide range of applications across industries such as construction, oil and gas, mining, and infrastructure development.

The AT24 US model incorporates advanced safety technologies to ensure secure lifting operations to protect both personnel and the surrounding environment. With features such as overload protection, Franna’s own advanced Dynamic LMI, external E-stop, and an ergonomically designed cabin, Franna cranes provide operators with peace of mind, allowing them to focus on their tasks without compromising safety.

Andrew Pritchard, Sales Director at Franna spoke about what the announcement means for the Australian company.

“We are thrilled to bring our renowned Franna cranes to the United States market,” said Pritchard.

“The AT24 US model sets a new standard in safety, combining cutting-edge technology, superior lifting capabilities, and our signature manoeuvrability.

“We are confident that it will not only exceed the expectations of American customers in terms of performance and reliability but also provide a safe working environment for their operators,” he said.

Franna’s expansion into the United States is a strategic move that aligns with the company’s vision to be a global leader in the Pick and Carry Crane segment. To support its expansion efforts, Franna has established a dedicated distribution network across the United States, comprising of authorised dealers and service centres strategically located to provide comprehensive support to customers nationwide. This network will facilitate prompt delivery, efficient after-sales service, and timely availability of genuine Franna parts, further ensuring maximum uptime and customer satisfaction.

Franna Pick and Carry invites industry professionals, construction companies, rental agencies, and other stakeholders to experience the unmatched capabilities and safety features of the AT24 US. The first opportunity to see the machine will be at the Utility Expo is Louisville, Kentucky on September 26-28th. Select dealers will then be invited to attend a demonstration day to view the AT24 US in action.

With its arrival in the United States, Franna aims to redefine the standards of pick and carry cranes and become the preferred choice for customers seeking unrivalled performance, reliability, and safety.