Australian Centre for Quantum Growth grant opening

The Federal Government has unlocked $18.5 million in funding to establish the Australian Centre for Quantum Growth to support the growth of the nation’s quantum workforce and build relationships with key international counterparts.

Organisations can now apply for $18.5 million in funding to set up the centre.

The Federal Government is committed to harnessing and connecting brilliant businesses and researchers across the Australian quantum technology sector.

Minister for industry and science, Ed Husic officially opened the grant opportunity this morning at QuintessenceLabs in Canberra.

Australia’s quantum sector will benefit from a ‘single front door’ for domestic and international customers to engage with our researchers and quantum businesses.

It will also increase public understanding of quantum technologies and spread the word about how different industries could benefit from adopting them.

This investment will help ensure Australian companies continue to capitalise on the emerging global quantum technologies market.

This funding will support Australia’s National Quantum Strategy and its vision to boost our economic competitiveness and help solve some of our biggest challenges.

Applications are open today and will close on the 24th of January 2024.