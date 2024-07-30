Australian bio-tech company discovers potential treatment of osteoarthritis

Image: Microgen/stock.adobe.com

New research by Australian biotechnology company Magellan Stem Cells has demonstrated the potential for significant therapeutic benefits of an off-the-shelf donor stem cell therapy for Osteoarthritis.

The Phase I/II clinical trial assessed the safety and efficacy of MAG200, Magellan Stem Cells’ off-the-shelf allogeneic (donor) stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis of the knee.

“Our research indicates that Magellan’s off-the-shelf donor stem cell treatment is safe and effective in improving joint function, reducing pain levels and may have the potential to halt the progression of osteoarthritis,” said lead researcher associate professor Julien Freitag.

Freitag said the trial provides the evidence-base to justify further research.

Magellan’s MAG200 product has demonstrated significant benefits, including a sustained pain improvement of 58 per cent at 12 months of follow-up.

Additionally, quality of life scores more than doubled for patients who received the stem cell treatment.

“The trial also indicated that Magellan’s cell therapy may delay or prevent the progression of osteoarthritis, with observed improvement in cartilage volume in patients receiving stem cell treatment, while the placebo group showed either no change or their osteoarthritis progressed,” said Freitag.

Long-term clinical follow-up of the single-centre, double-blind, ascending dose, randomised controlled trial has shown that improvements from a single injection of donor stem cells were maintained beyond four years.

The research findings are published in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage Open the open-access journal of Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI).

OARSI is the premier international organisation for scientists and health care professionals focused on the prevention and treatment of osteoarthritis.

Associate professor Freitag said osteoarthritis is a leading cause of disability globally and represents an unmet clinical need as current therapies offer limited pain relief and may also be associated with significant side effects.

No current therapies delay the progression of osteoarthritis, with an increasing number of patients undergoing total knee replacement (TKR) surgery.

“More than 30 per cent of total knee replacements in Australia are performed on patients under the age of 65. Magellan’s stem cell therapy – with observed pain and functional improvement and indication of disease modification – promises to delay or prevent the later need for joint replacement surgery,” said Freitag.

“I believe our research results represent a pivotal moment for the management of osteoarthritis and may change the way we practice medicine in the future.”

“Cell therapies, including Magellan’s donor stem cell treatment, is a promising and rapidly advancing field with a potential to transform medical management of conditions which currently have limited treatment options”

Freitag said the new treatment offers hope to millions of Australians and hundreds of millions of osteoarthritis sufferers around the world.

“One in five Australians over 45 suffer with osteoarthritis and the only treatment options available to most are pain relief drugs, prescribed exercise, and joint replacement surgery,” Associate Professor Freitag said.

“But appropriately developed and regulated stem cell treatments have the potential to change all that, providing a more effective, less painful, longer lasting and affordable option.