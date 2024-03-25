Australian Army joins allies to test technologies in Project Convergence

Image: Spc. Marquis McCants/ Australian Government Defence

The Australian Army have joined allies and partners in Project Convergence, testing and developing networks, robotic and autonomous systems, air defence and strike related systems.

Project Convergence is a US-led campaign of learning through persistent experimentation.

It was designed to aggressively advance and integrate technology across all warfighting domains, to overmatch an adversary in competition and conflict.

Director Australian Defence Force Multi-Domain Strike Colonel Casey Guidolin said being part of Project Convergence meant the ADF could test more new and emerging technologies as a part of a coalition force.

“Project Convergence Capstone Four provided Australia with the opportunity to work closely with allies and partners to promote a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” said Guidolin.

“The ADF continues to test and invest in new and emerging technologies through multinational activities such as Project Convergence.

The Project was hosted by the United States Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force, and included participants from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France and Japan.

“In a time of heightened competition and conflict, working with the militaries of our allies and partners ensures we can work together as an integrated force in all warfighting domains on national defence,” said Guidolin.

The project was run between 23 February and 20 March 2024 as a two-phase “in the dirt” experiment at two locations in California.

This year’s event provided the Australian Army the opportunity to test capability modernisation as an integrated force for Australia’s national defence across all warfighting domains – land, air, sea, space, cyber.

Approximately 120 Australian soldiers were involved in Project Convergence, building skills and relationships with international partners and allies.