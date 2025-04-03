Australian Aluminium Council welcomes new Fed Gov’t statement

Image: Pavel Losevsky/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Aluminium Council (AAC) has welcomed the Australian Government’s clear Statement of Expectations for the Anti-Dumping Commission, which plays a critical role in protecting Australian manufacturers from unfair trade practices.

In a significant move, this is the first time a Government has so clearly articulated its expectations of the Commission, recognising the increased risks faced by Australian manufacturing at this time.

This is timely considering that Australian aluminium industry currently has a number of cases before the Commission.

Bauxite, alumina and aluminium are globally traded with strong interdependencies across these supply chains. In light of recent global trade developments, a key concern for the AAC is the distortion of international trade flows, which disrupt efficient market operations and increase the risk of trade diversion.

In addition to responding to the statement, the Council has welcomed five new downstream members so far in 2025, which are Almax, Extrusions Australia, Inex, National Aluminium and Alxin.

The Council’s expanding downstream membership reinforces its commitment to representing the entire aluminium supply chain, from bauxite mining and alumina refining to aluminium smelting, extrusion, and distribution.

The Council now represents more than 95 per cent of Australia’s extrusion industry. Australian Aluminium Council CEO Marghanita Johnson welcomed the new members.

“There has never been a more important time for cohesive industry representation to ensure direct engagement with the Australian Government on trade matters and to advocate in the face of uneven global competition,” she said.

By 2050, global demand for aluminium is expected to nearly double, with its importance to energy security, national security, and economic security increasingly recognised worldwide.

As a major producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminium, Australia is well-positioned to meet this growing demand for this critical metal.

We will continue working with the Government to ensure Australia’s downstream manufacturers can compete through free and fair trade. With the right policy settings, Australia’s manufacturing industries can attract more trade and investment, supporting the growth of the aluminium sector and meeting rising global demand,” said Johnson.