Australian AI Month kicks off at SXSW Sydney

Image: sdecoret / stock.adobe.com

Australia’s AI month kicks off at South by SouthWest (SXSW) Sydney – Australia’s most influential tech and innovation expo.

The National AI Centre’s #AIAustralia booth at SXSW will bring together for the first time all four of the Government’s AI Adopt Centres.

These centres are fully operational and ready to help businesses make the most of the AI opportunity safely and responsibly.

“We know AI can play a huge role in making the world a better place but it’s crucial that Australian businesses are equipped to develop and use the technology safely and responsibly,” said Minister for Industry and Science, Hon. Ed Husic.

“We have 650 Australian AI companies and we’re in the top four countries in the OECD for our capacity to attract and retain highly skilled and educated workers.”

Established earlier this year to provide expert support directly to SMEs, the centres include free specialist training to help businesses effectively deploy and manage AI systems.

Today also marked the start of AI month, which will feature more than 50 events around Australia aimed at encouraging the safe and responsible take up of this technology.

AI month will see expert talks on how artificial intelligence is changing our world and will contain hands-on workshops teaching businesses how to integrate the technology safely.

It will play hosts to more than 50 in-person and virtual events nationwide to showcase Australia’s AI capabilities and support AI understanding.

Other stand-out events include:

AI Leadership Summit (Vic)

TEDxQUT: ILLUMINATE – Shaping a Brighter Future (Qld)

SaferAI for Children Summit (NSW)

AI Governance Professional Training (Online)

AI in Science Conference (ACT)

2nd symposium on Diversity and Inclusion in Artificial Intelligence (Online)

For a full list of events and more details on AI Month, visit: industry.gov.au/AIMonth