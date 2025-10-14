Australia and the United States have strengthened their defence cooperation with the signing of a Joint Statement of Intent and the opening of a new joint office to progress co-production of guided weapons.

Underpinned by the Albanese government’s investment of up to $21 billion over the next decade, the initiative aims to establish a sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise – a key pillar in building Australia’s industrial capability and supporting thousands of local jobs.

The Joint Statement of Intent, signed in Washington DC with the United States Department of War and Lockheed Martin Corporation, represents a major step in Australia’s push to develop a sovereign GWEO capability. It also deepens the strategic partnership between both nations and reinforces a shared goal to build a resilient, interoperable defence industrial base.

The agreement paves the way for co-development and production of long-range precision weapons, beginning with variants of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System family and Precision Strike Missiles.

It also acknowledges that to sustain a viable manufacturing capability, Australia will need to produce guided weapons in quantities beyond its own defence needs – with the long-term goal of integrating into the US-led global supply chain.

Australia remains on track to begin GMLRS production before the end of 2025, with ambitions to move toward more advanced weapons in the future.

Coinciding with the signing, a new joint office has opened in Huntsville, Alabama, to coordinate collaboration between the two countries on the PrSM program. The office will oversee acquisition, production, and sustainment of the system – a long-range missile with a maximum range beyond 500 kilometres that is central to strengthening Australia’s land and maritime strike capabilities.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said the agreement reaffirmed the alliance between the two countries.

“This Statement of Intent reaffirms the strength of our longstanding alliance with the United States and our mutual interest in contributing to regional and international security,” Conroy said.

“This milestone is a clear demonstration of our shared commitment to building a resilient and interoperable industrial capacity for both Australia and the United States.

“The statement reflects the Albanese government’s determination to accelerate the delivery of advanced capabilities that help keep Australians safe, while strengthening our defence industrial base.”