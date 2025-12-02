The Australian Government has launched its National AI Plan, setting out a vision to harness artificial intelligence to build a fairer, stronger Australia where all citizens can benefit from technological change.

The plan, part of the Future Made in Australia agenda, outlines a strategy for government, industry, research and communities to collaborate, ensuring no one is left behind as AI reshapes work, learning and social interaction. It aims to position Australia as a developer and adopter of trusted, world-class AI solutions.

The plan sets four guiding principles: innovate with purpose, grow with inclusion, build national capability that benefits the economy and public good, and ensure safety and trust in AI adoption.

Australia is already recognised as a global leader in AI research and adoption, supported by investments in digital and physical infrastructure, including multi-billion-dollar data centres by Microsoft, Amazon and Firmus, as well as upgrades to the National Broadband Network. More than $460 million is already committed to AI and related initiatives, with additional support through programs such as the ‘AI Accelerator’ funding round of the Cooperative Research Centres program.

The plan emphasises spreading AI benefits across the nation, including to small and medium enterprises, regional communities and digitally excluded groups. Key initiatives such as the AI Adopt Program and the National AI Centre will provide guidance and resources for responsible AI adoption, while investments in digital skills aim to boost literacy across schools, TAFEs and community organisations. Partnerships with industry, unions and the education sector will support workers to adapt and maintain workplace protections.

Safety and trust are central to the plan, with the establishment of the AI Safety Institute to monitor and share insights on emerging risks. Legal, regulatory and ethical frameworks will be continually reviewed to address privacy, bias and security concerns. The government is also promoting responsible AI practices across sectors, with transparency, accountability and ethical conduct as core principles.

The National AI Plan reflects a commitment to fairness and inclusion, ensuring AI serves Australians rather than dictating their lives. It will be continually refined to capture new opportunities and respond to emerging risks, keeping the nation protected and empowered in a fast-changing technological landscape.