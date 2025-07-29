Australia tests co-developed PrSM missile for first time

An Australian Army HIMARS from 14th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, fires a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) from Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Image: Cameron Pegg/Department of Defence

The Australian Defence Force has successfully conducted the first local test firing of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), an advanced defence solution co-developed by Australia and the U.S.

The missile, which has a range beyond 500 kilometres, was fired from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at the Mount Bundey Training Area in the Northern Territory. It was the first time the Australian Army has launched a PrSM from HIMARS on home soil.

The test, held two years ahead of schedule, was witnessed by minister for defence industry Pat Conroy and United States secretary of the army Daniel Driscoll. It follows the delivery of both PrSM and HIMARS systems ahead of their scheduled timelines.

“Today’s PrSM firing is another example of the Albanese Government accelerating long-range strike capabilities for the ADF, alongside the firing of Standard Missile 6, the Tomahawk missile and the Naval Strike Missile last year,” Conroy said.

“From delivering HIMARS ahead of schedule to delivering and testing PrSM ahead of schedule, the Albanese Government is modernising the Australian Army at speed.

“This successful launch is a significant milestone in the Government’s plan to deliver a twenty-five-fold increase to Army’s long-range strike capability.”

The trial reflects strategic aims set out in the 2024 National Defence Strategy, which directed the Army to optimise for littoral manoeuvre and enhance its ability to strike targets at long range on land and at sea.

Australia is co-developing the missile with the United States, and the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year covering production, sustainment, and follow-on development of PrSM.

Negotiations are expected to begin later this year on options for future domestic manufacturing and maintenance of the missile system in Australia.

Future upgrades to PrSM will aim to extend its range to over 1000 kilometres, while incorporating advanced sensors and novel warhead technologies.

The successful test is a concrete step in the Albanese Government’s efforts to boost the ADF’s deterrence capabilities in line with regional strategic priorities.