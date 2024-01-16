Australia set to begin GMLRS missile manufacturing with new Lockheed Martin contract

Image: CPL Dustin Anderson/Department of Defence

The Federal Government aims to start manufacturing Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System missiles from 2025, following the signing of a $37.4 million contract between Defence and Lockheed Martin Australia.

The contract will enable an initial batch of GMLRS missiles to be manufactured in Australia, which is an important first step towards establishing domestic missile manufacturing on a larger scale. It will facilitate the transfer of technical data from the United States, establish processes for engineering certification, and begin to build the technical skills of an Australian workforce.

The Australian Government will also acquire Precision Strike Missiles or PrSM. PrSM, which can engage targets out to 500km, and GMLRS can be fired from HIMARS launchers.

Deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, said, “signing this contract with Lockheed Martin Australia to begin the manufacturing of GMLRS in Australia from 2025 is another example of the Albanese Government delivering key outcomes of the Defence Strategic Review.

“These are important milestones which will see Australia gain the technology we need to establish a sovereign industry, providing opportunities for a highly-skilled workforce.”

These activities are part of the $4.1 billion investment, announced in response to the Defence Strategic Review, which will enable Defence to acquire more long-range strike systems and manufacture longer-range munitions in Australia.

The Albanese Government continues to deliver on its commitment to establish domestic missile manufacturing while also accelerating the acquisition of long-range strike capability, strengthening the Australian Defence Force’s ability to defend Australia and its immediate region.

Acting minister for defence and minister for defence industry, Pat Conroy, said, “this announcement delivers on the Albanese Government’s commitment to reprioritise Defence capabilities in line with the Defence Strategic Review, including developing the ADF’s ability to precisely strike targets at longer range.”

“This important first step towards the establishment of domestic guided weapons manufacturing in Australia will complement the acquisition of long-range precision strike capabilities and strengthen the ADF’s ability to protect Australia and its interests.”