Australia reaches new milestone US Satellite agreement 

Image: Vadimsadovski/stock.adobe.com

Australia has joined the United States-led Landsat Next satellite program, marking an advancement in geoscience capabilities and solidifying an enduring partnership.

Earlier this month, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and US secretary of state Antony Blinken signed a bilateral agreement at the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).

This agreement integrates Australia as a core partner in the Landsat Next Earth observation mission that is set to launch in 2031.

Wong said the formal signing is a crucial milestone for Australia’s involvement in the pioneering project, which will map the earth’s surface and support mining exploration, environmental monitoring, agriculture and disaster management.

The program will continue the legacy of Earth observation collaboration between Geoscience Australia and the United States Geological Survey, mapping the Earth’s surface with unprecedented detail.

“The establishment of the Australia-United States Landsat Next Partnership will build on our near half-century of cooperation in Earth observation,” said Wong.

Under the terms of the Landsat Next agreement, Australia will commit $207.4 million over the next four years to Geoscience Australia.

Moreover, this investment will be directed toward developing advanced data processing and analytics capabilities, ensuring Australia remains at the forefront of geospatial science.

“This partnership ensures Australia has access to the next generation of satellite data, delivering the clearest images of our planet from space. The Albanese Government’s commitment to publicly available and free geoscience data through this program will increase the productivity of our resources and agriculture sectors for generations to come,” said minister for resources and northern Australia, Madeleine King MP.

Additionally, the funding will support essential upgrades to ground station capabilities in Alice Springs, which will be crucial to the success of the Landsat Next mission.