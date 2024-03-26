Export agreement for Australia-made armoured vehicles

Image: KKF/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has entered a defence export agreement to supply Australian-made armoured vehicles to Germany.

Under the agreement, more than 100 Boxer Heavy Weapon Carrier vehicles will be built by Rheinmetall at its Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Redbank, Queensland and exported for use by the German Army.

“This deal secures well-paid jobs in Queensland and across the country,” said Albanese

This is a significant milestone for Australia’s defence industry: worth over $1 billion to the Australian economy, boosting our sovereign defence industry and securing more than 600 direct jobs in Queensland alone, with even more through the supply chain.

Albanese said, “The agreement will boost Australia’s sovereign defence industry, secure local jobs and contribute to Australia’s economic growth.”

This agreement, now passed through the German parliament, follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessing the signing of the in-principle agreement between Germany and Australia during his visit to Berlin in July last year.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said, “A strong defence industry is crucial to protecting Australians and their interests. This announcement is also a testament to the hardworking Australians employed in this critical industry.”

“Today’s announcement means more than 600 Australians will secure and stable employment at Rheinmetall’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Queensland, along with many more throughout our defence industry across the nation.,” he added.

The Federal Government stated the announcement will see Australian defence industry at the forefront of delivering world-leading defence capability to our trusted security partner, Germany.