Australia announces $100 million military assist package

Image: sommersby/stock.adobe.com

The Government is continuing its support for Ukraine with the announcement of a new $100 million assistance package.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, announced the package during a visit to Ukraine where he witnessed the tragic costs of Russia’s unrelenting attacks.

“I am pleased to announce an additional $100 million of military assistance, including world leading drone technology, with the support of local Australian defence industry,” said Marles.

The assistance package includes $30 million towards uncrewed aerial systems, $15 million towards other high priority equipment and $50 million for short range air defence systems.

This takes Australia’s military assistance to $880 million since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and brings Australia’s overall support for Ukraine to over $1 billion.

Marles toured the local defence industry where he met Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

“Ukraine and its people have endured more than two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion but their spirit remains strong. This was reaffirmed during my meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal,” said Marles.

Marles reiterated Australia’s commitment to the multinational program to train Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the United Kingdom, through Operation Kudu.

“Australia remains committed to supporting Ukraine to resolve the conflict on its terms,” said Marles.

Marles has also visited Poland where he met his counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

They discussed the conflict in Ukraine, and its global implications including Russia’s flagrant breach of the UN Charter.