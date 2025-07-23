Australia and Canada partner on radar technology

Image: Nicholas Haggarty/Department of Defence

Australia and Canada have entered into a new technology partnership to advance Over the Horizon Radar (OTHR) capabilities, marking a major milestone in defence collaboration.

The agreement will allow both countries to jointly tackle technical challenges associated with OTHR operation in Arctic environments, and to further develop and potentially replicate Australia’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN) for Canadian use.

Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group will work with Defence Research and Development Canada and Canada’s Department of National Defence Digital Services Group. The collaboration will leverage Australia’s decades-long development and operational knowledge of high-frequency radar systems, alongside Canada’s experience operating radars in cold-weather conditions.

“Australia’s relationship with Canada is built on decades of trust and shared strategic interests,” a Defence spokesperson said.

“This agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to security through investment in cutting-edge technology, and opens the door to what may be a potentially significant export opportunity for Australian industry.

“The agreement is a testament to the high-value systems Australian defence industry is capable of developing, producing and supporting.”

OTHR systems like JORN are vital for detecting and tracking aircraft and maritime vessels across vast distances, providing early warning and situational awareness.

The agreement builds on existing bilateral ties and positions both countries to benefit from mutual R&D advances, as they look to enhance sovereign radar capabilities in challenging operational environments.

The partnership also underscores the strategic importance of technological collaboration between allied nations in the Indo-Pacific and North American Arctic regions.