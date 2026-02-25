The Federal Government has announced a $310 million payment to acquire long-lead items from the United Kingdom for Australia’s future conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS.

The investment will support manufacture of nuclear propulsion components for the first two SSN-AUKUS submarines to be built at Osborne in South Australia.

It follows Australia’s commitment of GBP 2.4 billion over 10 years to expand Rolls-Royce Submarines’ production capacity.

“Australia continues to work with the United Kingdom and United States to develop the capabilities, skills and knowledge that will underpin our ability to build, operate and maintain nuclear powered submarines,” said deputy prime minister Richard Marles.

“Early investment in components such as the nuclear propulsion systems will be critical to the delivery of AUKUS.”

“Starting work early on critical submarine components is essential to keeping this program on track. The next-generation SSN-AUKUS submarines will be an extraordinary capability, designed and built by trusted partners and powered by a company with decades of nuclear-propulsion experience,” said Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy.

At peak construction, at least 4,000 workers will design and build the submarine yard, with around 5,500 direct jobs expected in South Australia when the program reaches full production.