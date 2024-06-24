Austral Australia to construct more guardian-class patrol boats

Image: Austal Australia has received an order for an additional two Guardian-class Patrol Boats. Image: Austal Australia

The Australian Government has ordered two additional Guardian-class Patrol Boats from Austal Australia, valued at approximately $39 million.

The 39.5-metre, steel-hull patrol boats are to be constructed at Henderson in Western Australia and are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

They are in addition to the 22 Guardian-class Patrol Boats previously ordered by the Australian Government under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.

Nineteen of the 22 vessels have been delivered to 12 Pacific Island nations under the Australian Government’s Pacific Maritime Security Program since 2018.

Austal CEO Paddy Gregg said the additional Guardian-class Patrol Boats will extend the production of the proven vessel platform.

“Of the 30 vessels Austal Australia has delivered since 2018, 19 have been Guardian-class Patrol Boats for the Australian Department of Defence.

These vessels were designed and constructed by our team here in Western Australia, with the support of our highly capable supply chain partners,” said Gregg.

“We thank the Australian Government for their continued support and look forward to delivering these two additional Guardians to our Pacific Island neighbours over the coming years.”

The new models are faster than the previous Pacific-class patrol boats, with improved seakeeping, better amenities, and enhanced mission capability.

The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project was awarded to Austal Australia in May 2016, with additional contract options awarded in April 2018 and October 2022.