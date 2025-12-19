Austal Limited has secured a $1.029 billion design and build contract to deliver a new fleet of Landing Craft Medium vessels for the Australian Army under the Commonwealth’s Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement.

The contract appoints Austal subsidiary Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia to complete the detailed design and construction of 18 vessels at the company’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia. Construction of the first vessel is scheduled to begin in 2026, with final delivery expected in 2032.

The steel-hulled Landing Craft Medium will be capable of projecting loads of up to 80 tonnes, providing a new amphibious capability for the Australian Army.

Austal chief executive officer Paddy Gregg said the award marked a significant milestone, describing it as the first design and build contract issued under the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement.

“This Landing Craft Medium design and build contract awarded to Austal Defence Australia is the first vessel construction program in the Government’s commitment to delivering continuous naval shipbuilding at Henderson, Western Australia,” he said.

Gregg said the program would create long-term opportunities for individuals and businesses to engage with defence projects.

“With these 18 Landing Craft Medium and any further vessels planned as part of the Strategic Shipbuilding pilot program, we are developing the shipbuilding capability to build larger, more complex vessels, in Henderson into the future and delivering sovereign shipbuilding capability for Australia,” he said.

Austal Defence Australia executive general manager – strategic shipbuilding Gavin Stewart said the company and its supply chain were prepared to deliver the new capability.

“The Austal Defence Australia team, and our industry and supply chain partners in the Henderson Defence Precinct, across Western Australia and around the nation, are ready to deliver this important new amphibious capability for the Australian Army,” he said.

The announcement was released to the ASX with approval from Austal’s chief executive officer and chairman.