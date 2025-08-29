Austal signs strategic shipbuilding agreement

Image: Austal

Austal Limited has signed a landmark Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (SSA) with the Commonwealth, appointing its new subsidiary Austal Defence Australia as the nation’s designated builder of Tier 2 surface combatants.

The agreement, signed at Henderson, Western Australia, sets the framework for the design, construction and delivery of key naval programs, beginning with the LAND8710 landing craft for the Australian Army.

Subject to final negotiations, Austal Defence Australia will deliver 18 Landing Craft Medium vessels over eight years, with contracts expected to be finalised in early 2026. A separate deal for eight Landing Craft Heavy vessels is expected by the end of 2025.

Austal chief executive Paddy Gregg said the agreement marked a “defining moment” for the company.

“The signing of the SSA marks a defining moment in Austal’s history, establishing Austal Defence Australia as the Commonwealth’s shipbuilder of choice for Tier 2 surface vessels,” Mr Gregg said.

“This partnership not only reinforces Australia’s sovereign naval shipbuilding capability but also strengthens the Henderson precinct’s role in delivering continuous naval shipbuilding and strategic readiness.”

The SSA has a maximum 15-year term and uses a target cost incentive model with performance-based mechanisms to drive efficiency.

It also provides for the development of a sovereign supply chain, establishes intellectual property rights and governance arrangements through a Commonwealth-held “Sovereign Share”, and aligns with broader defence programs such as Collins Class sustainment.

As prime contractor, Austal Defence Australia will take responsibility for all elements of program delivery, including design, procurement, construction, testing and acceptance.

The company said it will establish a dedicated workforce for the naval programs while continuing commercial and defence shipbuilding operations through its wider group in Australia, Asia and the United States.

Austal described the deal as confirmation of its long-term commitment to strengthening Australia’s industrial sovereignty and defence readiness, while opening new opportunities for innovation and local industry participation.

“This agreement confirms Austal’s long-standing commitment to supporting Australia’s strategic defence capability,” Mr Gregg said.

Further contractual milestones are expected to be announced over the coming year.