Austal Limited has signed a US$100 million loan agreement with Export Finance Australia (EFA) to support the construction of vessels for the US Navy and Coast Guard at its Mobile, Alabama shipyard.

The loan will fund Austal’s Final Assembly 2 (FA2) project, part of a broader US$488 million refinance package announced in June 2025. With the documentation now complete, the facility will provide 10-year funding aligned with Austal’s long-term order book, which includes up to eleven US Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters and up to seven US Navy Ocean Surveillance vessels (T-AGOS).

“Securing Australian Government funding for our US infrastructure expansion is a major milestone for Austal, enabling the Company to execute on its $13.1 billion order book,” said Austal CEO Paddy Gregg. “It also facilitates the shared defence objectives between the Australian and US Governments and validates the relationship that exists between both Governments and Austal, building on the recent Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement signed by Austal and the Australian Government.”

Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator the Hon Don Farrell, added: “The Albanese Government is backing Australian defence companies to grow and export their world-class capabilities by securing lucrative international contracts. Austal’s expansion shows the strength of Australian businesses to export, invest and support shared Australian-US priorities such as defence.”

Austal is investing in its shipbuilding and submarine capabilities through two major US projects: FA2 and the submarine Module Manufacturing Facility 3 (MMF3). “Austal is undertaking a significant capital expansion in the US, and the working capital funding we have established, which comprises a combination of debt, equity and cashflow, ensures that we can complete that expansion in a financially astute manner,” Gregg said.