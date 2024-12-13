Austal delivers catamaran to Rottnest fast ferries

Image: Austal

Austal Philippines has delivered a 32-metre catamaran to Rottnest Fast Ferries, less than twelve months after commencing construction in Balamban, Cebu.

The vessel, named ‘Ocean Master’, designed by Incat Crowther, was officially accepted by representatives from Rottnest Fast Ferries following the successful completion of sea trials in November 2024.

President of Austal Asia, Wayne Murray said the delivery was yet another demonstration of the proven capability of the Austal Philippines shipyard to construct world-class vessels of high-level designs, quickly, efficiently and to the highest quality.

“The Austal Philippines team have delivered this impressive new catamaran in less than 12 months – exceeding expectations for productivity, while maintaining the highest construction standards and product quality,” said Murray.

“With this latest delivery, Austal Philippines has delivered 22 ships to 13 operators from around the world, including catamarans and trimarans ranging in size from 21 metres through to 118 metres. The shipyard also has the capacity and capability to provide through-life support for commercial and defence vessels – including vessel repairs, maintenance and refit services utilising the 100-metre floating dock, Lewek Hercules.

“Our warmest congratulations and sincere thanks go to Rottnest Fast Ferries on the delivery of ‘Ocean Master’ and we wish the crew ‘fair winds and following seas’ for the journey home, and in operation between Hillarys and Rottnest Island.”

Managing director of Pinnacle Travel Group, James Mulholland said the Austal team demonstrated commitment and a “can do” attitude in the the construction of ‘Ocean Master.’

“Project management was exceptional, with clear communication, detailed planning and timely execution at every stage. The team was open to our suggestions and went above and beyond to implement our requests, ensuring the vessel met our unique operational requirements,” he said.

“From leadership to the project team, Austal showcased a dedication to customer satisfaction that has left us thoroughly impressed,” Mr Mulholland added.

The 32 metre catamaran has a capacity for up to 400 passengers and 5 crew seated over 3 decks, and extensive cargo space available for passenger’s bicycles and baggage securely stored on 2 decks.

With 2 x 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines driving fixed pitch propellers, ‘Ocean Master’ will have an operating speed of up to 25 knots for the 45-minute journey between Hillarys Boat Harbour in Perth, to Rottnest Island in Western Australia.