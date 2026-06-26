Austal, Curtin University and AMCRC launch collaborative research to identify where additive manufacturing delivers the greatest value.

Austal, Curtin University and the Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC) have launched an 18-month collaborative research project aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing across Australia’s maritime and defence sectors.

The $600,000 project will develop an industry-ready framework to help manufacturers identify where additive manufacturing can deliver the greatest commercial, operational and supply chain benefits.

While investment in additive manufacturing continues to grow globally, identifying which components are best suited to the technology remains a major challenge for manufacturers.

The framework will provide a consistent methodology for assessing potentially thousands of components against operational, commercial, technical and regulatory requirements.

Austal head of research and development Sam Abbott said the project would enable a more strategic approach to additive manufacturing.

“The challenge is no longer whether additive manufacturing works. The challenge is knowing where it delivers the greatest value,” Mr Abbott said.

“This framework will help us quantify the demand for additive manufacturing across maritime and defence programs, allowing industry to make better investment decisions, build more resilient supply chains and accelerate the uplift of Australia’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

The project will draw on Austal’s experience as prime contractor for the United States Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence, incorporating global expertise and operational manufacturing data into the research.

Curtin University will lead development and validation of the framework using real-world vessel and supply chain data to ensure the outcomes are practical and commercially relevant.

Research lead Dr Karl Davidson said the framework would streamline the process of identifying suitable applications for additive manufacturing.

“By combining engineering, operational and commercial considerations into a single framework, we can help manufacturers make faster, more informed decisions about where additive manufacturing can deliver measurable benefits,” Dr Davidson said.

AMCRC managing director Simon Marriott said the project addressed one of the key barriers preventing wider industry adoption.

“Many organisations understand the potential of additive manufacturing, but struggle to determine where it makes commercial and operational sense,” Mr Marriott said.

“This project will deliver a practical solution that helps industry identify high-value opportunities, prioritise investment and build confidence to scale adoption.”

Beyond defence and maritime applications, the framework is expected to provide a repeatable model that can be adapted across other manufacturing sectors, helping Australian businesses improve productivity, resilience and competitiveness.