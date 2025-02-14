Austal Australiasia awarded $270 million ferry contract

Image: Austal

Austal Australasia has been awarded a contract valued between $265 and $275 million by Gotlandsbolaget of Sweden, for the design and construction of a 130-metre combined cycle, ‘hydrogen-ready’ vehicle passenger ferry.

Part of Gotlandsbolaget’s ‘Horizon X’ program, the high-speed ROPAX catamaran will be the largest vessel ever constructed by Austal, and feature a combined cycle propulsion system that includes both gas and steam turbines – a first for high-speed craft, worldwide.

With a capacity to transport up to 1,500 passengers, cargo and 400 vehicles, the ‘Horizon X’ multi-fuel catamaran will be designed by Austal with construction at the Austal Philippines shipyard commencing the first half of CY2026.

It will utilise “green aluminium”, produced using energy efficient processes and technologies that use less carbon, resulting in lower emissions. Construction is scheduled to complete in mid-2028.

“Horizon X is an incredibly exciting project that is going to re-define commercial ferry capabilities, with a multi-fuel and hydrogen-capable combined cycle power plant and a class-leading, efficient hull design,” said Austal Limited CEO, Paddy Gregg.

“The flexible fuel technology demonstrated in Horizon X is leading the transition to decarbonisation of commercial ferries, and we’re proud to be at the forefront, partnering with Gotlandsbolaget, to deliver this industry-leading new ferry.”

Gregg further emphasised Austal’s commitment to delivering a high-speed catamaran that represents a significant step towards climate-neutral emission targets while providing an exceptional passenger experience.

Gotlandsbolaget CEO, Håkan Johansson expressed his enthusiasm for the Horizon X project.

“Thanks to the great collaboration between Gotland Tech Development and Austal, we can now move forward in supplementing our existing fleet of larger passenger and cargo vessels with a high-speed, multi fuel-catamaran, which is also hydrogen-ready,” he said.

“Horizon X is not only designed for speed and efficiency but also for sustainability, as it incorporates cutting-edge green technology, including a hydrogen-ready, highly efficient gas turbine propulsion system.

“This vessel is a key step in our strategy to achieve climate-neutral operations, utilising lightweight green aluminium and advanced hydrodynamic design to minimise fuel consumption and emissions.

“Serving the island of Gotland and the (Swedish) mainland in a climate and environmentally responsible way is at the heart of our mission, and Horizon X represents a significant milestone in that journey.”

Austal and Gotlandsbolaget first announced plans for the development of the 130-metre multi-fuel high speed vehicle passenger ferry design, with the flexibility to be able to operate on a variety of fuel types including hydrogen, in April 2023.

Since then, Austal and Gotland Tech Development, a part of Gotlandsbolaget, have engaged with technology providers from around the world to select preferred main equipment, and to define system arrangements.

This has included the development of the unique propulsion system arrangement that repurposes engine exhaust to contribute to vessel propulsion and reduce emissions.