Austal Australian partner with Greenroom Robotics

Image: Austal Australia

Austal Australia and Greenroom Robotics have announced the establishment of a strategic commercial partnership, following the successful completion of the Patrol Boat Autonomy Trial (PBAT) for the Royal Australian Navy.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) will see Austal Australia and Greenroom Robotics collaborate further on developing watercraft-based products, services and technologies.

These technologies will be aimed at reducing crewing, increasing safety, and enable remote and autonomous operation of vessels designed and constructed by Austal Australia.

The SPA continues the highly successful working relationship developed between Austal Australia and Greenroom Robotics.

This was on display at PBAT which saw both platform and navigation autonomy solutions developed for a decommissioned Armidale-class patrol boat.

Austal Australia Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Glenn Callow, said the Agreement reflects both companies’ growing capabilities and demonstrates commitment to developing industry-leading remote and autonomous technologies.

“The Patrol Boat Autonomy Trial highlighted Austal and Greenroom Robotics’ respective expertise in naval platform integration, and navigation and situational awareness systems technology to demonstrate a reliable, remote and autonomous-capable vessel,” said Callow.

“This Agreement enables Austal and Greenroom Robotics to continue working together, build upon the valuable lessons learned from PBAT and develop practical remote and autonomous solutions that may be applied to any watercraft designed or built by Austal.

“Further, this Agreement aligns directly with the AUKUS Pillar 2 objective to develop advanced military capabilities, including autonomy and both Austal and Greenroom Robotics are ready to pursue opportunities that we hope one day, will be integral features of future Australian, UK and US naval vessels.”

Greenroom Robotics Chief Technology Officer Harry Hubbert said both teams were looking forward to further developing systems that were tested and proven during PBAT.

“PBAT allowed us to install, test and operate our Greenroom Robotics Advanced Maritime Autonomy (GAMA) software, to successfully navigate the de-commissioned Armidale-class Patrol Boat, Sentinel, in a series of remote and autonomous tests off the coast of Western Australia,” said Hubbert.

“GAMA worked seamlessly with Austal’s proven platform management system, MARINELINK, to offer reliable and safe operation of the 57-metre patrol boat, including collision avoidance exercises that demonstrated the capability of the platform.

“We’re excited to be continuing our close collaboration with Austal to further develop fully integrated remote and autonomous technologies and explore new opportunities for optionally crewed vessels that ultimately may contribute to meeting AUKUS Pillar 2 objectives.”