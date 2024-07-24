Austal Limited have taken to Linked-inn to announce they have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Civmec Limited to form a Joint Venture (JV) to submit a proposal to the Commonwealth of Australia to support the LAND8710 Phase 2, Landing Craft Heavy (LC-H) project.
The LAND8710 Phase 2 (LC-H) is a proposal that has the potential to deliver enhanced transport and littoral manoeuvre capability to the Australian Army and thus enable greater reach over the Indo-pacific region.
The JV is planning to contract directly to the Commonwealth to undertake shipbuilding tasks for the LC-H project within the assembly hall at Civmec’s Henderson facility.
CEO of Austal, Paddy Gregg, said the company is excited by what the partnership could mean for sovereign shipbuilding, especially in WA.
“It would provide the Commonwealth with immediate access to a larger pool of skilled shipbuilding workers that can transition across multiple projects via a ‘consolidated Henderson’ model,” said Gregg.
“It will allow the Commonwealth to continue to leverage Austal’s naval shipbuilding experience and track record of delivery for the Commonwealth, including the upcoming Landing Craft-Heavy program.”
The MOU will see both Austal and Civmec developing the structure, delivery process and detailed scope of the JV.
This will help in preparation to submit tenders to the Commonwealth for LAND8710 Phase 2 (LC-H).
Civmec’s executive chairman, Jim Fitzgerald, said the JV will be an important step in ensuring the continuation of shipbuilding at Henderson.
“By combining Civmec’s Henderson shipbuilding facilities, which include the largest heavy engineering facility of its kind in Australia, our systems, steel manufacturing expertise and 4,000 strong labour force, together with Austal’s naval shipbuilding experience and long track record of delivery, the JV would be very well placed to deliver efficient Continuous Naval Shipbuilding in Western Australia to Defence,” said Fitzgerald.