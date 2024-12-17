Aussie scientists on world stage in APAC

Image: Drazen/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is strengthening academic ties across Asia-Pacific, with the first recipients of the $40 million Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund announced.

During a visit to the National University of Singapore, Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic announced $6 million for the first round of successful recipients, with partners across Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

“We become closer as nations when we work together to solve mutual problems, with this latest grant round showcasing the extraordinary scientific talent we have both here and, on our doorstep,” said minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.

“When you back collaboration with our nearest neighbours it benefits our region, creating more opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods both here and abroad.

“From addressing housing needs to working toward our net zero ambitions, we’re backing the global know-how that contributes to a Future Made in Australia.”

Advancing radiation testing techniques and improving access to radiation testing, $265,000 has been awarded to the Australian National University (ANU) to further their partnership with Singapore’s Zero-Error Systems to commercialise their testing services.

The ANU has also been awarded $720,000 to further the development of a wireless solar-thermal-plasmonic reactor. They will partner with Singapore and Japan to advance this work.

Other successful projects include:

Manufacturing next-generation Solar Cells using AI

Development of cost-effective advanced semiconductors using carbon and perovskite

Establishment of a Sunlight-to-Hydrogen Research Hub

Creation of more durable, adaptable hydrogels for use in reconstructive surgery

The digital manufacture of modular panels to build more affordable housing faster

The advanced manufacturing of permanent magnet



The GSTDF brings researchers and companies together from across the globe, helping Australia boost science, technology and manufacturing potential, grow the economy and give local researchers access to funding and technology.

Flexible funding for collaborative projects sit under five themes; advanced manufacturing, AI, quantum computing, hydrogen production and RNA and mRNA vaccines and therapies.

For more information about the GSTDF and the successful recipients, visit: glodip.org.au