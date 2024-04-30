Aussie icons Jess Mauboy and Australian Made team-up for duet

Image: Australian Made

Jessica Mauboy has lent her voice and is hitting the “buy local” high notes as the newly-named ambassador of Australian Made Week 2024.

Running from 20 – 26 May, the annual event aims to celebrate all that Australians create, with the home-grown singer songwriter encouraging us to prioritise buying products bearing the iconic Australian Made green and gold kangaroo logo.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be Australian and come from this beautiful country where we have such an abundance of clever makers and growers who work so hard to produce for us and the rest of the world.”

“Buying Australian is an important way we can support each other and ensure all Australians prosper. So let’s make some noise for supporting Aussie businesses,” Mauboy said.

Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro was thrilled to welcome Jess aboard as the face… and voice of the campaign.

“With her infectious optimism, incredible work ethic and connection to Country, Jess embodies the very spirit of Australian Made Week which has become an annual celebration of our local creators.

“She is a true trailblazer and we are absolutely delighted that Jess will headline our campaign to raise awareness of the importance of buying products bearing the Australian Made brandmark,” Lazzaro said.

For more than 35 years, the trusted Australian Made, Australian Grown green-and-gold logo featuring the outline of a kangaroo has identified products as authentically Australian.

From automotive to arts, beauty to boating, clothing to cleaning products and many, many more, every single purchase of products bearing our unique country-of-origin certification helps create and support local jobs and boost the economies of the cities, towns and regions where the goods are produced.

Australian Made Week will be celebrated from 20 – 26 May 2024 and is being promoted through TV, radio, print and online advertisements featuring Jessica Mauboy.

Learn more about Australian Made Week at australianmadeweek.com.au.