HIFraser has become the first Australian company to qualify for the Virginia class submarine supply chain under a new gateway program designed to fast-track local industry into the AUKUS partnership.

The milestone was confirmed by ASC and US submarine manufacturers General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII Newport News Shipbuilding, who are working with the Australian Submarine Agency (ASA) to accelerate integration of Australian suppliers into the United States’ construction program.

To support the build of Virginia class submarines – the world’s most advanced conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines – the US Government and ASA jointly established the Defence Industry Vendor Qualification (DIVQ) program. The initiative aims to open new pathways for Australian firms to supply valves, mechanical assemblies, castings, pipe fittings, machined parts and electrical components.

HIFraser is the first business to pass the program’s stringent engineering, quality and security benchmarks, clearing the way for the company to compete for contracts to supply a range of valves for the submarines, including those destined for the Royal Australian Navy’s future fleet.

ASC managing director and chief executive, Stuart Whiley, said the achievement showed the strength of local capability.

“HIFraser’s achievement is a significant milestone for Australian industry and demonstrates the capability and quality we can deliver to the AUKUS partnership,” Stuart said.

“Through DIVQ, we are opening doors for Australian businesses to participate in one of the most advanced defence programs in the world, creating opportunities that will endure for decades.”

HIFraser chief strategy officer, Debora Fortkamp, said the qualification reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering critical systems that support sovereign capability.

“HIFraser is proud to play a key role in strengthening Australia’s sovereign capability through the DIVQ program,” Debora said.

“By meeting stringent qualification standards, we reinforce our commitment to excellence in critical systems, ensuring our expertise delivers lasting value across the AUKUS supply chain.”

Several other Australian firms are in the final stages of qualification and are expected to join HIFraser in competing for work on the Virginia class program. ASA and ASC are also collaborating with US and UK partners to expand the DIVQ model and create further opportunities for Australian industry across all three AUKUS nations.