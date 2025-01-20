AUS quantum future to be boosted by $5.5 million funding

Applications are now open for round 2 of the Australian Government’s $36 million Critical Technologies Challenge Program (CTCP).
The CTCP invites solutions to market-led challenges in biosecurity, First Nations health, transport and logistics, and energy, with applications closing on the 26 February.
Round 2 supports businesses to partner with Australian research organisations, technology end-users and other interested parties.
It aims to accelerate commercialisation for quantum technologies from early-stage, when private capital is hard to secure.
CTCP invites applicants to form consortia and address some of Australia’s most significant national challenges using quantum technology.
There are 4 challenges in round 2:
- Improve biosecurity outcomes by enhancing the detection of invasive pests or diseases, and cargo inspection processes.
- Improve life expectancy, health outcomes and access to health technology for First Nations peoples.
- Optimise transport routes, logistics and supply chain operations.
- Optimise the performance, sustainability, and security of energy networks.