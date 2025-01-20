AUS quantum future to be boosted by $5.5 million funding

Image: AA+W/stock.adobe.com

Applications are now open for round 2 of the Australian Government’s $36 million Critical Technologies Challenge Program (CTCP).

The CTCP invites solutions to market-led challenges in biosecurity, First Nations health, transport and logistics, and energy, with applications closing on the 26 February.

Round 2 supports businesses to partner with Australian research organisations, technology end-users and other interested parties.

It aims to accelerate commercialisation for quantum technologies from early-stage, when private capital is hard to secure.

CTCP invites applicants to form consortia and address some of Australia’s most significant national challenges using quantum technology.

There are 4 challenges in round 2: